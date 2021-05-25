Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,631. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,085. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 59,066 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.