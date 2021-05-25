Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.35 million.

Shares of AZYO stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,780. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

In other news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd bought 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $100,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,962. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

