AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

May 25th, 2021

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 9,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,242. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

AZRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

