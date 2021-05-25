AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

AZRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AzurRx BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

