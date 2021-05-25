Badger DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $108.55 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 52.7% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $12.07 or 0.00031801 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $108.55 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.52 or 0.00941663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.78 or 0.09857910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,990,475 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

