Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at CLSA

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CLSA from $350.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. CLSA’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $188.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

