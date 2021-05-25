Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). 498,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 215,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.20 ($1.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15. The stock has a market cap of £782.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

