BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 23.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

