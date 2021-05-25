Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 294.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.77. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

