Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.12 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 340,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

