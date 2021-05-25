Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 100,156 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.73 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

