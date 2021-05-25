Barclays Raises NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $71.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

NWE opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $7,975,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

