Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.40 ($109.88).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €85.30 ($100.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €48.74 ($57.34) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

