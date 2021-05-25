Beacon (BECN) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00004291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $37,422.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00027023 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

