Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of BECN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 207,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $972,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

