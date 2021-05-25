Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 83.97%.

NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,568. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEEM. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

