Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stake Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 456,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

