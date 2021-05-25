BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth about $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

