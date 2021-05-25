BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth about $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Analyst Recommendations for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit