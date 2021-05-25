Belt Market Capitalization Reaches $49.57 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Belt has a market cap of $49.57 million and $10.18 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.47 or 0.00072390 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Belt has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00056636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00358171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00185032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003849 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.42 or 0.00841816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

