Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.160–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.22 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,767. The company has a market cap of $472.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

