Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BYND. Stephens initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.21.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND opened at $117.25 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.