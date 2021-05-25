B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

