Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,780 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 248.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

