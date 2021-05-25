BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHGE opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BiomX in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

