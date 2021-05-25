Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading 44.7% Lower This Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $26.87 or 0.00070190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $379,171.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

