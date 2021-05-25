Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $6,961.94 and approximately $10,604.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,023.83 or 1.00211125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00094557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001004 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.