BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.20 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $61,193.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,741.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.29 or 0.06783815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.97 or 0.01817555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.00460715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00202193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.00622388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.66 or 0.00452188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00367123 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

