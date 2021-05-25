Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.950-4.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.33.

BKH traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 386,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

