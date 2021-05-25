BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0712 on Top Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $589,533.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00029570 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,679,349 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

