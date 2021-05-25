BlackRock Inc. Acquires 147,821 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.45% of BlackRock worth $7,424,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $872.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $880.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $826.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

