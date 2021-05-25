BlackRock Inc. Acquires 966,280 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Amgen worth $12,134,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.04 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

