BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $8,261,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $253.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

