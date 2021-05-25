BlackRock Inc. Buys 576,023 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.65% of Mondelez International worth $5,494,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.