BlackRock Inc. Has $10.22 Billion Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,385,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 324,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.36% of Danaher worth $10,215,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after acquiring an additional 847,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,617 shares of company stock worth $7,891,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

DHR stock opened at $253.91 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day moving average is $233.11. The stock has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

