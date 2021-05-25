BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $872.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $826.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $741.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $515.72 and a one year high of $880.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

