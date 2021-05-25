BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,619,930 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $17,757,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

VZ stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $236.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

