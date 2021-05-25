BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $881.92

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $881.92 and last traded at $877.92, with a volume of 715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $872.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $826.09 and a 200-day moving average of $741.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

