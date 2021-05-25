Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Cap Hits $5.35 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $5.35 million and $67,412.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.77 or 0.00951725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.79 or 0.09903082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,022,844 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

