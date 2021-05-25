Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0044

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $733,728.29 and approximately $1,064.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 32.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00066344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00908572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.57 or 0.09429593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.