Blockpass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $743,794.57 and $346.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.85 or 0.00970895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.12 or 0.09987646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.