Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $63,058,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $20,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. 1,500,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,125. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

