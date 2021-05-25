Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

