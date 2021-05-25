Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,648,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,943,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 64,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NWN opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

