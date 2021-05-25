Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,402 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,402 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $497.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

