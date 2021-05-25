Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $780,000 Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Eventbrite by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Eventbrite by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 3.09.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.