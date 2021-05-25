Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

NYSE RBLX opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $89.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

