BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $99.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.