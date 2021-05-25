BMO Capital Markets Raises American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to C$3.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHOTF. Canaccord Genuity cut American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Alliance Securities boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of AHOTF opened at $3.98 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.