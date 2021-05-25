BMO Capital Markets Raises American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to C$3.75

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHOTF. Canaccord Genuity cut American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Alliance Securities boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of AHOTF opened at $3.98 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit