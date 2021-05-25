BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 25,945 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of The Williams Companies worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

