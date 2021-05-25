BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $30,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

NYSE:TDG opened at $614.92 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $393.15 and a 52 week high of $633.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 227.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.81 and a 200-day moving average of $594.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

